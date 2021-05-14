Via NY Post:

President Joe Biden has revoked a trio of executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump that sought to punish vandalism of statues and to build a new National Garden of American Heroes.

A July 2020 order envisioned a National Garden of American Heroes that “should be located on a site of natural beauty that enables visitors to enjoy nature, walk among the statues, and be inspired to learn about great figures of America’s history.”

A follow-up Trump order in January specified that the statue garden would honor, among other notables, Kobe Bryant, Julia Child, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Alex Trebek.

Biden’s decision was announced in a Friday afternoon email nearly a year after nationwide anti-police brutality protests resulted in widespread damage to monuments, especially those honoring slaveholders.

Keep reading…