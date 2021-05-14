Via CNBC:

House Republicans voted Friday to make Rep. Elise Stefanik their conference chair, days after ousting Rep. Liz Cheney over her opposition to former President Donald Trump’s continued influence in the party and her denouncements of his “big lie” that the 2020 election was rigged.

Republicans convened around 8:30 a.m. ET at the Congressional Visitors Center, the same room where they expelled Cheney from the No. 3-ranking position by a voice vote two days earlier.

The vote for Stefanik was conducted by secret ballot. The final tally was 134-46.

Keep reading…