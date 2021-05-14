Why don’t they form a commission to find out how Joe Biden got 80 million votes but can’t get more than half a million viewers on his state of the union address?

Via NY Post:

Congress is moving closer to forming a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with a bipartisan agreement emerging in a key House committee.

The deal would create a 10-person body, with five commissioners, including the chairperson, picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The other half of the commission members would be selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The panel would explore still-murky details, including whether there was any planning to disrupt certification of President Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. A report would be due by the end of this year.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the plan with top committee Republican Rep. John Katko (R-NY). A bill to create the commission is being introduced Friday, with a likely House floor vote next week.

