LOL, they think they have power and that we’re afraid of that power.

Via NBC:

The CDC’s updated face mask guidance is likely to prompt vaccine-hesitant Americans to get a Covid shot, Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday.

“This is going to provide a pretty strong incentive for a lot people who might’ve been on the fence about getting vaccinated to go out and get vaccinated,” the former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner said on “Squawk Box.”

In most indoor and outdoor settings now, fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering or keep 6 feet of social distance from other individuals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Masks still need to be worn at businesses that require them, the CDC said, as well as on airplanes and public transportation.

Keep reading…