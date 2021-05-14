The hell is verbal assault?

Via BBC:

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for an ethics inquiry into a Republican for a “verbal assault” on another lawmaker.

In the halls of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly accused New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of supporting “terrorist” groups.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez later said her antagonist was the kind of person she used to throw out of bars.

Both lawmakers are lightning rods for criticism on the right and left.

Mrs Greene last month challenged Ms Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, to debate the latter’s proposed climate legislation, the Green New Deal.

Keep reading…