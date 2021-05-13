$6.99/gallon. That’s how much the @bp_plc gas station at Williamsburg Rd & Parker St is charging for 87 octane fuel. The price isn’t being advertised until you get to the pump. Some drivers are leaving- saying it’s price gouging. Others are filling up anyways. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/uiBawLTl63

Biden’s America…

Via Fox:

Drivers were shocked when they got to the pump at a gas station in Virginia.

The price on the pump was $6.999 at a Richmond BP station earlier this week.

There have been gas shortages across the Southeast after a pipeline operation was forced to closed down for days after a cyberattack.

