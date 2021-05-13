Via J Post:

IDF air and ground troops attacked in the Gaza Strip Thursday night, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported. The Israeli military has struck over 700 Hamas targets since Operation Guardians of the Walls began on Monday, including senior commanders and attack drones launched by the terror group.

In the four days since Operation Guardians of the Walls began, an operation which is 95% airstrikes, over 700 Hamas targets have been hit by the Israeli Air Force and 60 operatives including senior commanders, have been killed.

Keep reading…