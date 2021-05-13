Via USA Today:

Colonial Pipeline said Wednesday that it has resumed gas pipeline operations after it was forced to halt after being hit with a cyberattack last week.

The shut-off of the pipeline, the primary fuel conduit serving the East Coast, spurred many people on the East Coast and in the Southeast into panic-buying — with some hoarding gas — and drained supplies at thousands of gas stations.Average gas prices are above $3 and some stations in the Southeast are running out or low on fuel.

Across North Carolina, for example, 71% of stations were out of gas as of Wednesday evening, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. In the Atlanta area, it was also about 71%.

