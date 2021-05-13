Shake shack fries suck.

Via NY Post:

At least he didn’t use a knife and fork…

Mayor Bill de Blasio awkwardly chowed down on a Shake Shack burger and fries for breakfast during his press briefing Thursday — as he announced the fast food outlet is giving away free grub to New Yorkers who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want you to look at these French fries and think about how great it is to get vaccinated,” Hizzoner said after stuffing some crinkle-cut spuds in his mouth.

“Is it too early in the day to eat a burger?” he asked a press aide before taking a big, beefy bite and gushing, “Mmmm… vaccination.”

