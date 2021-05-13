Via Mediaite:

Law enforcement officials in Palm Beach County, FL are reportedly developing a contingency plan in case Donald Trump is indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance while the former president lives at Mar-a-Lago.

As the former president continues to wage war with his various political foes, Trump and his businesses are still under a grand jury investigation for multiple allegations of banking and tax fraud. This raises the possibility of Trump being extradited to New York if he’s charged with wrongdoing on these matters. Politico reports that Florida officials are holding discussions about what they would do in that scenario.

