Via Breaking 911:

“Using millions of dollars in relief funds in a drawing is a grave misuse of money that could be going to respond to this ongoing crisis,” State Rep. Emilia Sykes (D) said.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money. But the real waste, when the vaccine is now readily available, “is a life lost to COVID-19,” the governor said.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) on Wednesday announced a series of statewide drawings to provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination:

NEWS RELEASE: With wide access to the life-saving vaccine to help Ohioans safe, Governor DeWine also announced that most COVID-19 health orders would be removed on June 2nd. DeWine made the announcements during a statewide address to Ohioans Wednesday evening.

Keep reading…