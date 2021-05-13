Via DailyMail:

Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a peace offering from Hamas as Israel today deployed troops along the Gaza border in preparation for a possible ground invasion as both sides exchanged relentless bombardments.

More than 600 Israeli air strikes since Monday have levelled Islamist bases and slain nine top commanders including the Hamas intelligence chief, their lead missile designer and their terror boss in Gaza City.

Hamas offered a truce last night via the Russian foreign ministry, requesting ceasefire on a ‘mutual basis’ after they launched more than 1,000 rockets at densely populated towns and cities, killing seven Israeli civilians.

But Netanyahu has vowed his troops are committed to a long operation which will only ‘increase in force’ despite international outcry at the growing Palestinian death toll – 83 people have been killed, including 17 children.

