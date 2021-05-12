Via Cnet:

A major US petroleum pipeline that’s been shut since last weekend will resume operations on Wednesday, but markets disrupted by the closure may take days to return to normal. Colonial Pipeline, which shut operations after a ransomware attack, said it would transport as much gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as it could safely move to restore markets affected by the emergency closure.

“It will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal,” Colonial said in an update posted to its website. “Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.”

