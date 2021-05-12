Via DailyMail:

A Times Square CD seller accused of shooting and wounding three people – including a four year-old girl – at the famed tourist spot has been arrested after four days on the run.

Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, was found and arrested at a McDonald’s parking lot in Starke, Florida – about 30 miles outside of Jacksonville – on Wednesday after he allegedly fled the scene of the shooting Saturday night. It left a four-year-old girl and two others injured, according to the New York Post.

He was allegedly staying with his girlfriend, with that unnamed woman driving a car that had Muhammad inside at the time of his arrest.

Keep reading…