Ellen DeGeneres is ending her long-running daytime talk show, Variety has confirmed.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will officially end after the upcoming 2021-22 season. DeGeneres has hosted the series since 2003, meaning the show will have run for 19 seasons by the time it ends.

The show has been a major fixture of the daytime TV landscape throughout its run and has even inspired a number of spinoffs. Those include shows like “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “The Masked Dancer,” “Family Game Fight” and “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.”

The move to end the series is not altogether unsurprising, as DeGeneres’ current contract ends in 2022. There had been rumors when she extended her contract in 2019 that she was planning to end the series at that time, though she ultimately signed for another three years.

