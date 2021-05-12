Via Mediaite:

After House Republicans voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as chair of the conference, the lawmaker pledged to ensure Donald Trump would never get “near the Oval Office” again.

“Going forward, the nation needs a strong Republican Party,” she said at a defiant presser after the vote. “The nation needs a party that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism and I am committed and dedicated to ensuring that that’s how this party goes forward and I plan to lead the fight to do that.”

A reporter then noted that Trump may end up back in the White House in 2024, asking Cheney if she was prepared to prevent that.

