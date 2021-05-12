Via Daily Beast:

Frustrations were high on Tuesday as people rushed to gas stations to top off their tanks amid fears of a fuel shortage caused by the shutdown of a major pipeline.

One man caught an intense altercation on camera at a Marathon gas station in Knightdale.

The man, who wanted to be identified only as Rashaad, said he was in line for gas when he saw a fight break out between a man and woman at one of the pumps.

He said he was waiting to get gas at the Marathon station around 2 p.m. when a woman in a white sedan tried to cut the long line.

