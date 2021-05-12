Via DailyMail:

House Republicans planted themselves firmly in the camp of Donald Trump on Wednesday when they removed Rep. Liz Cheney from their leadership team after her criticism of the former president.

In a closed-door meeting in the basement of the Capitol, Republicans voted to oust Cheney after she repeatedly called out Trump’s false claims he won the election and criticized his role in the January 6 insurrection.

After the vote, Cheney told reporters: ‘I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again, is anywhere near the Oval Office.’

There were a few boos after Cheney spoke to the meeting, according to lawmakers in the room.

Keep reading…