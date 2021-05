World’s worst endorsement.

Via NY Post:

Killer endorsement.

House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney has earned the support of convicted felon-turned-Twitter pundit O.J. Simpson, amid the fight of her political life.

Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican in the House, earned the Juice’s respect because she “stands up for truth.”

Simpson offered his kind words via video posted to Twitter Monday, noting that at first, “I gotta admit, I was not a fan of Liz Cheney.”

