Via Fox:

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the state to address gasoline supply disruptions throughout the Commonwealth.

The decision comes as the Colonial Pipeline system, which is the primary fuel source for many Virginia retailers, reported a ransomware cyberattack that resulted in a temporary shutdown.

While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a temporary fuel transportation waiver to increase the supply of gasoline, Northam’s emergency declaration allows state agencies to issue their own waivers as required by the state. The executive order also provides increased flexibility and funding for state and local governments to ensure adequate fuel supply.

Keep reading…