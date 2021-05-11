Via TMZ:

Courtney Stodden says Chrissy Teigen did more than just publicly tweet mean things to them … Courtney claims Chrissy told them “to kill myself,” and Courtney almost did.

Courtney, who identifies as non-binary, claims Chrissy all but salivated at the thought of Courtney dying … and they claim to have private DMs saying as much. They told The Daily Beast … Chrissy “would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself.”

Courtney further claims Chrissy said “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'”

