MAYOR OF LOD, ISRAEL: "We have completely lost control of the city, and the streets are witnessing a civil war between Arabs and Jews."
Residents are being evacuated from their homes.
Israel is moving the Border Battation from the West Bank to Lod.pic.twitter.com/QxqjsG7Bqv
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2021
Situatie in Lod (Israel) volledig buiten controle #Gaza #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/8Hm2K5cuUy
— 𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗨𝗪 𝗟𝗜𝗝𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣 (@ZeroFucksAt) May 11, 2021
Scenes of chaos in Lod, Israel. pic.twitter.com/wYkWyU9eo2
— KreatelyOSINT🔸🌍 (@KreatelyOSINT) May 11, 2021