Seriously, fuck ALL the way off https://t.co/0QEhbpXqpl

Via Business Insider:

Andrew Yang tweeted in support of Israel amid the country’s latest unrest with Palestinians on Monday, provoking anger from fellow liberals and support from top Republicans.

Yang, a Democrat who is running to be mayor of New York City, tweeted late Monday that he was “standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks” and condemned “Hamas terrorists,” referring to the Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip.

“The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere,” Yang tweeted.

