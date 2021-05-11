Via Fox 5 NY:

RICHMOND, Va. – A Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate that stole data from the Washington, D.C., police department says negotiations over payment have broken down and it will release sensitive information that could put lives at risk if more money is not offered.

The extortion threat comes amid a separate ransomware attack on a major pipeline that’s affected part of the U.S.’s fuel supply, highlighting the power of internet-savvy criminal gangs to sow mayhem from a half a world away with impunity.

