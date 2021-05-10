Via Washington Examiner:

Democratic lawmakers from southern border states are saying President Joe Biden is failing them in addressing the migrant surge.

Both Democratic senators from Arizona have backed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s deployment of 500 National Guard soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border. On Wednesday, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said the state’s resources, which are in addition to existing federal law enforcement on the border, are not enough to handle the rising number of people illegally crossing in the Tucson and Yuma regions of the state.

“It’s clear that not enough is being done,” Sinema said. “Arizona is bearing the brunt of this crisis because of the federal government’s failure to address immigration issues over the last three decades.”

