Via NY Post:

The suspected gunman who allegedly wounded three people in Times Square — including a 4-year-old girl — is a career criminal with a lengthy rap sheet, sources familiar with the cases told The Post.

Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, who remains on the loose, has a criminal record dating to 2007, including two felony robbery arrests and a 2012 bust where cops seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a 22-caliber handgun, and body armor.

According to the sources, Muhammad’s first arrest was in January 2007, when he was picked up on a robbery charge for allegedly stealing a victim’s cellphone in Brooklyn.

Keep reading…