Via CBS:

Rome — A 23-year-old Italian woman who was mistakenly given six doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine all at once was released from a hospital on Monday without having suffered any apparent adverse reactions, local health authorities said. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the Noa Hospital in Massa, in Tuscany.

The patient was kept under observation for approximately 24 hours in the hospital’s emergency room. Doctors said she was given fluids, and anti-inflammatory and fever medications as preventative measures.

