Via THR:

NBC has announced it will not air the Golden Globes next year.

The network released the following statement Monday: “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The decision follows months of criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its lack of diversity among its members and ethical lapses.

The move comes despite the HFPA announcing a slew of potential reforms last week which were slammed as “window dressing platitudes” by Time’s Up.

Keep reading…