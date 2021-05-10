Baffert says one test issue was created by a groom urinating in the stall after the groom had been taking cough medicine. Horse ate some of the hay.

lmao, yeah right.

Via BarStool Sports:

Well that adds up! It all makes sense now! Give the Derby back to Medina Spirit, it was all one big understanding. It’s like when you get a positive drug test because you were in your friend’s car who happened to do 1 (one) marijuana cigarette, it’s all wrong place at the wrong time.

Medina’s handler was feeling a little under the weather, allergies and what not, and was taking copious amounts of DayQuil and drinking a ton of water. And when you’re a horse guy, you pee wherever you want. It’s all nature. So one thing led to another and the horse ate the contaminated hay, and that’s where we’re at now. If not for that extra pollen in the air, none of this would have happened.

