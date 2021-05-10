So why work for $16/hour if you can get that sitting on your ass on unemployment? Makes literally no sense.

Portia Roberson says it’s “disheartening.” Employers in Michigan are calling her social services group looking for recruits to fill job openings. But, she adds, federal assistance payments are contributing to depress demand for those opportunities.

“There are some people who are quite honestly, right now at least, with the stimulus package,” preferring to stay at home, Roberson, head of Detroit-based Focus: HOPE, said in an interview. “I think that that will shift when some of that money begins to run out more,” said Roberson, who worked at the Justice Department during the Obama administration.

She spoke on the eve of Friday’s U.S. monthly employment report, which showed a shockingly low gain in payrolls for April. Republicans quickly blamed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion March stimulus package for effectively encouraging Americans without jobs to hold off on looking for work.

