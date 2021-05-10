Via Yahoo:

Six adults were killed early Sunday morning when a suspect opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

The suspect, who was allegedly the boyfriend of one of the victims, took his own life, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park around 12:18 a.m. and discovered the victims and suspect with gunshot wounds. Six of the people were pronounced dead on the scene and a seventh was found with serious injuries and was taken to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries, police said. It’s unclear if the suspect was the one taken to the hospital.

