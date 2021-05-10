Yeah who elected this idiot.

Via NY Post:

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he agrees with loosening up guidance on wearing masks indoors as more Americans become vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“We do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated,” Fauci said on Sunday.

“As you get more people vaccinated, the number of cases will absolutely go down,” he went on.

But the president’s chief medical adviser said the U.S. needed to get daily cases “much, much lower” than its current 43,000 a day.

“When that gets lower, the risk of any infection indoor or outdoor diminishes dramatically,” he told host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.”

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 45.8% of the population of the U.S. has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 34.4% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

