Via The Hill:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) communications director has resigned amid the latest shake-up involving the governor’s staff.

Peter Ajemian’s last day working for the governor was on Friday, and he will be replaced by Cuomo’s longtime chief adviser Rich Azzopardi, according to an announcement from the governor’s office. Cuomo’s office said Ajemian accepted a job outside government.

“After nearly four years, and with this year’s budget done and vaccine eligibility open to everyone, I decided now is the time to pursue opportunities in the private sector,” Ajemian said in a statement reported by Spectrum News.

