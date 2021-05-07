Via USA Today:

Washington, D.C. resident and bride, Shakira Tobin’s father died in a car accident three years ago. To honor her father in her wedding reception, Tobin had planned to dance with her mother as they both held a photo of him.

However, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s recent ban on dancing at weddings put a pause on Tobin’s tribute to her father.

“For others, dancing at their wedding maybe is just dancing, but this is more than an inconvenience. This ban takes away a special moment with my mother and dead father,” Tobin told USA TODAY.

