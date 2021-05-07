Via USA Today:

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden was fielding his fourth question from a reporter after delivering remarks on the pandemic last week when he apologized to the press corps.

“Look, I’m sorry. This is the last question I’ll take,” Biden said. “I’m really going to be in trouble.”

In trouble? Really?

In fact, yes, White House press secretary Jen Psaki divulged in a podcast interview this week.

Psaki told CNN’s David Axelrod that the communications shop frowns on Biden’s willingness to engage with reporters who shout questions during Biden’s public appearances.

“That is not something we recommend,” Psaki said. “In fact, a lot of times we say `Don’t take questions.’ ”

