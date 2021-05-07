heh…

Via The Sun:

One passage of the book – a fantasy blueprint for a human expedition to Mars – details that “a Martian government was created, led by ten men”.

Those men worked under a leader “elected by universal suffrage for five years under the name or title of Elon.”

Von Braun was one of the most influential scientists of the 20th century and a key figure in the development of rocket technology in Nazi Germany.

Following World War 2, he was secretly moved to the United States and became a pioneer of space technology for Nasa.

Project Mars may have been science fiction, but it included scientific calculations for how humans might travel to Mars.

The book’s spooky prediction was unearthed a few years ago but resurfaced this week on social media.

