Via PM:

A new climate report published today claims China is the highest producer of greenhouse gas emissions.

A story from CNBC highlights the findings from a research and analytics firm called the Rhodium group. In their new report they just published earlier today, they’ve directly said that China’s greenhouse gas emissions for 2019 surpassed the United States and the rest of the developed world, combined.

Their article comes with a line graph that demonstrates how China’s gas emissions acceleration happened over time.

Keep reading…