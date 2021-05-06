Craig Besco is at the scene of the Wells Fargo bank robbery in St. Cloud, and tells us SWAT is surrounding both entrances. Here are some photos: @kare11 pic.twitter.com/mJJyuCihAu

Via B911:

MINNESPOTA – There was a massive police response to a “hostage situation” at a Wells Fargo Bank in the city of St. Cloud Thursday, police say.

Officers were called to the scene at 200 33rd Avenue South around 2 p.m.

“We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South,” a Wells Fargo spokesperson told KARE 11. “We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority.”

“This incident is active and ongoing,” said St. Cloud police Lt. Lori Ellering. “We do not have any reported injuries at this time.”

