Via NY Post:

Billy Crystal doesn’t sound too impressed by the current state of comedy and cancel culture.

“It’s becoming a minefield and I get it,” the comedian told The Post. “I don’t like it, I understand it … I just keep doing what I’m doing and that’s all you can do right now.

“It’s a totally different world [now] and it doesn’t mean you have to like it,” he added, with a laugh.

Crystal touches on the theme of changing comedic tastes in his latest flick, “Here Today.” The movie, the first he’s directed in two decades, follows a veteran comedy scribe, Charlie Burnz (played by Crystal), who is battling dementia. He unexpectedly meets a singer named Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish) and the two form an unlikely yet touching friendship.

Keep reading…