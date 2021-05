Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic.

I testified about my experience @OversightDems today.

Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has.

— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 6, 2021