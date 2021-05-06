Via NY Post:

Southwest Airlines reportedly booted a family with a disabled toddler off a flight — over fears the child would remove his face mask, which he was wearing at the time.

Caroline Scott, of Northglenn, Colorado, advised the airline about 3-year-old Orion’s sensory-processing disorder before their flight to Florida on Friday, KDVR reported.

She also provided a note from Orion’s doctor and an occupational therapist amid fears that he might have trouble keeping the mask on for the whole flight to Fort Lauderdale, according to the outlet.

The family said the boy was buckled in his seat and had his mask on when a Southwest employee suddenly ordered them off the plane at the captain’s request.

