Via WCTV:

A jury deliberated for four hours over two days before finding Daniel Baker guilty of making threats and inciting violence at the Florida Capitol.

Baker was arrested in January and later indicted after posting a “Call to Arms” online in the days leading up to the inauguration of President Biden.

He testified that his comments on social media were heated political rhetoric, not real threats.

Prosecutors alleged Baker’s comments constituted a true threat and argued he had the guns and intentions to carry it out.

The guilty verdict was announced shortly after noon on Thursday, after a three-day trial.

Baker will be sentenced on August 16th at 3:30 p.m.

Keep reading…