Too much soy in the food.

Via NY Post:

The early days of the pandemic did not result in a baby boom.

Four percent fewer babies were born during 2020 than the year before, as the fertility rate in the US plunged to the lowest in decades, according to new government data released Wednesday.

Women of all races and maternal ages procreated less last year then in 2019, the report said.

“This is the sixth consecutive year that the number of births has declined after an increase in 2014, down an average of 2% per year, and the lowest number of births since 1979,” the National Center for Health Statistics said.

Keep reading…