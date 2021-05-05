Genius. Pure genius.

Via NY Post:

A meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven — including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken — was hit by a COVID-19 scare Wednesday when two delegates from India tested positive.

The group from India — currently suffering the world’s worst surge in COVID-19 cases — were special guests at the G7 meeting in London, which was heavily billed as a return to face-to-face diplomacy.

“Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted early Wednesday.

“As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well,” he wrote.

