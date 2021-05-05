Good.

Via Reuters:

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to try to remove Liz Cheney from their party leadership for denouncing former President Donald Trump’s false claim the election was stolen from him, said two Republican congressional sources.

One of the sources said they could vote as early as May 12, their next scheduled meeting after a two-week break.

The No. 3 House Republican and the 54-year-old daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, she survived a similar rebellion early in the year.

Keep reading…