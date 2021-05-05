Soon. Soon. 2024 is almost here.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Facebook and other Big Tech companies that censored him “must pay a political price” — responding to Facebook’s decision to continue a ban on his account.

The Facebook decision added momentum to Republican efforts in Congress to either break up Facebook and other Big Tech platforms, or to outlaw viewpoint discrimination.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country. Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before,” Trump said in an emailed statement.

“The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

