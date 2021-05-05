Via CNBC:

Peloton announced Wednesday voluntary recalls of both its treadmill machines over safety concerns.

The announcement marked a major reversal of Peloton’s initial reaction to the concerns, and comes after weeks of discussions with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In a statement, Peloton apologized for not acting more quickly to resolve the issue after reports of one death and dozens of injuries.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+,” CEO John Foley said in a statement Wednesday. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.”

