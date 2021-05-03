America’s premier race-baiter.

SHARPTON; The day of Andrew Brown’s funeral I say to Senator Scott, what are you talking about? Are you talking about Americans are not racist? Certainly, not all Americans are not racist. But when you deal with the systemic racism in this country, from its inception to the inequality that is still there now, from levels of unemployment to education, to the criminal justice system, to mass incarceration, how can you say that it’s still not based on racism?