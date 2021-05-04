Via NBC:

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin filed an appeal for a new trial Tuesday after he was convicted last month of murdering George Floyd.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, is alleging that pretrial publicity affected Chauvin’s right to a fair trial.

The motion alleges that the court abused its discretion by denying the requests for a change in venue and a new trial.

Because the court failed to sequester the jurors or “admonish them to avoid all media,” Nelson’s filing said, they were subjected not only to prejudicial publicity but also to “jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution.”

The motion alleges eight abuses of discretion by the court.

Keep reading…