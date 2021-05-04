Via NBC:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office boosted the ongoing quarrel between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as the ongoing divide could put a dent in Republican efforts to take back the House next fall.

“Word is out that House GOP Leaders are looking to push Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as House Republican Conference Chair — their most senior woman in GOP leadership — for a litany of very Republican reasons: she won’t lie, she isn’t humble enough, she’s like a girlfriend rooting for the wrong team, and more,” Pelosi’s office said in a blog posted to her website.

